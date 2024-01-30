Inter Miami Falls to Al-Hilal Despite Messi's Stint in Preseason Tour

In a pulsating preseason tour match in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fell short to Al-Hilal with a 4-3 defeat. Despite a valiant comeback attempt with Messi scoring a penalty goal, it was Al-Hilal's Malcom who tipped the scales with a winning goal in the 88th minute.

Preseason Tour: A Crucial Test for Inter Miami

This tour, taking Inter Miami across Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan, is a critical phase of preparation for the team. Messi's move to Miami, following rumors of his potential joining of Al-Hilal after his Paris Saint-Germain tenure, brought the much-needed vigor to the team. His contribution was instrumental in the team's Leagues Cup win. However, the tour presents a tougher challenge, featuring a highly anticipated match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Game Highlights: A Fight to the Finish

The game against Al-Hilal started with former Newcastle and Fulham player Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring early, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan extending Al-Hilal's lead. Luis Suarez, a star signing for Miami, found the net, but Al-Hilal regained the advantage with a goal from Michael. Messi and David Ruiz brought Miami level, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. However, Malcom's goal in the dying minutes of the game sealed Miami's fate.

Looking Forward: Preparing for the Upcoming Season

Despite the defeat, this tour continues to serve as a crucial rehearsal for Miami as they gear up for the upcoming season under Messi's leadership. The lessons learned from these games will undoubtedly shape their strategies and resilience in the face of adversity. The question remains, how will Inter Miami utilize these experiences to improve their game and deliver in the upcoming season?