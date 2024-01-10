en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Intelligence Bureau to Fill 995 ACIO-II/Exe Vacancies: Exams in January 2024

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Intelligence Bureau to Fill 995 ACIO-II/Exe Vacancies: Exams in January 2024

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs has disclosed the availability of 995 vacancies for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) in the revered Intelligence Bureau (IB). The examination for these positions is slated to take place on January 17th and 18th, 2024, in four shifts.

Release of Admit Cards

The admit cards for the examination are expected to be released by January 14th, 2024, with candidates being notified about their exam city details via email. Prospective candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website. The admit card will contain important details such as exam date, Centre, address, and instructions, becoming a mandatory carry-on to the exam hall.

Exam and Selection Process

The ACIO-II/Exe examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, to be attempted within a duration of 1 hour. The exam will assess candidates on various subjects including Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Aptitude, and English Language. The selection process consists of two tiers of exams followed by an interview stage. To ensure a fair selection process, cut-off marks will be implemented.

Shortlisting and Recruitment Goals

Moreover, the shortlisting of candidates for the Tier-II exam will be done at a stringent ratio of 10:1. This is done to ensure that only the most qualified candidates make it through to the next stage. The overall goal of the selection process is to recruit highly qualified and competent individuals for the ACIO positions within the Intelligence Bureau, a goal that stands paramount in maintaining the Bureau’s esteemed reputation and operational efficacy.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
27 mins ago
Douglas County Approves $38 Million Property Tax Relief
Colorado’s Douglas County commissioners have greenlit a near $38 million property tax relief package as part of the county’s 2024 budget. The relief is to be achieved through a deduction in the county’s mill levies – the tax rates allocated to various county functions. Later this year, Douglas County property owners can anticipate receiving mailed
Douglas County Approves $38 Million Property Tax Relief
Roanoke Residents Grapple with Rising Property Taxes Amid Valuation Hikes
1 hour ago
Roanoke Residents Grapple with Rising Property Taxes Amid Valuation Hikes
IRS's Karen Howard to Discuss Digital Transformation at CX Imperative Forum
2 hours ago
IRS's Karen Howard to Discuss Digital Transformation at CX Imperative Forum
Sutter Health Boosts Salvation Army's Hope Vista Project with Major Investment
44 mins ago
Sutter Health Boosts Salvation Army's Hope Vista Project with Major Investment
Sellersburg Town Council Imposes One-Year Moratorium to Foster Diverse Development
47 mins ago
Sellersburg Town Council Imposes One-Year Moratorium to Foster Diverse Development
Vibrant Community Votes Crown 'Best of Milwaukee 2023' Winners
1 hour ago
Vibrant Community Votes Crown 'Best of Milwaukee 2023' Winners
Latest Headlines
World News
Tampa Bay Lightning Triumph in Overtime Thriller Against Los Angeles Kings
43 seconds
Tampa Bay Lightning Triumph in Overtime Thriller Against Los Angeles Kings
Nebraska Cornhuskers Clinch Historic Victory Over No. 1 Purdue
1 min
Nebraska Cornhuskers Clinch Historic Victory Over No. 1 Purdue
Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with 'Good Trouble'
1 min
Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with 'Good Trouble'
Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training
2 mins
Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher: Navigating New Parenthood and Olympic Training
Australian PM Faces Backlash Over Handling of Released Immigration Detainees
2 mins
Australian PM Faces Backlash Over Handling of Released Immigration Detainees
George Bailey Debunks Claims of Rift, Explains Bancroft's Exclusion from Australian Test Squad
3 mins
George Bailey Debunks Claims of Rift, Explains Bancroft's Exclusion from Australian Test Squad
Victorian Government Says No to Pill Testing Despite Music Festival Overdoses
3 mins
Victorian Government Says No to Pill Testing Despite Music Festival Overdoses
Stephanie Rice: A Journey to Faith Amid Personal Struggles
4 mins
Stephanie Rice: A Journey to Faith Amid Personal Struggles
Gary Woodland's Inspiring Comeback: From Brain Surgery to the Golf Course
4 mins
Gary Woodland's Inspiring Comeback: From Brain Surgery to the Golf Course
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app