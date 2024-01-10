Intelligence Bureau to Fill 995 ACIO-II/Exe Vacancies: Exams in January 2024

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs has disclosed the availability of 995 vacancies for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) in the revered Intelligence Bureau (IB). The examination for these positions is slated to take place on January 17th and 18th, 2024, in four shifts.

Release of Admit Cards

The admit cards for the examination are expected to be released by January 14th, 2024, with candidates being notified about their exam city details via email. Prospective candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website. The admit card will contain important details such as exam date, Centre, address, and instructions, becoming a mandatory carry-on to the exam hall.

Exam and Selection Process

The ACIO-II/Exe examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, to be attempted within a duration of 1 hour. The exam will assess candidates on various subjects including Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Aptitude, and English Language. The selection process consists of two tiers of exams followed by an interview stage. To ensure a fair selection process, cut-off marks will be implemented.

Shortlisting and Recruitment Goals

Moreover, the shortlisting of candidates for the Tier-II exam will be done at a stringent ratio of 10:1. This is done to ensure that only the most qualified candidates make it through to the next stage. The overall goal of the selection process is to recruit highly qualified and competent individuals for the ACIO positions within the Intelligence Bureau, a goal that stands paramount in maintaining the Bureau’s esteemed reputation and operational efficacy.