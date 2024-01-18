Intel Gains Support in Legal Battle Against EU’s Antitrust Fine

Intel, the technology behemoth, has received a boost in its ongoing legal clash with European Union regulators over a record antitrust fine of €1.06 billion ($1.15 billion). Advocate General Laila Medina of the EU’s Court of Justice, in a non-binding opinion, opined that regulators’ attempt to upend Intel’s victory in a lower court should fail, as they failed to prove that Intel abused its dominance in the market for PC chips to thwart rivals.

Intel's Appeal and the Antitrust Fine

The U.S. chipmaker is gearing up to appeal the substantial EU antitrust fine levied upon them. The case originates from Intel's actions in 2009, accused of offering refunds to computer manufacturers to secure their business and stifle rival Advanced Micro Devices. The European Commission fined Intel for these actions, citing concerns about anti-competitive behavior. Recently, Advocate General Laila Medina suggested that both grounds of appeal be dismissed, while the Commission reopened the case and slapped an additional fine of €376 million on Intel for illegal payments made between November 2002 and December 2006 to hinder rival products.

Implications for Intel and EU Regulators

This ongoing legal saga carries significant implications for both Intel and EU regulators as it delves into intricate issues surrounding competition law and antitrust regulations within the technology industry. The case gained momentum in 2009 when the European Commission fined Intel for incentivizing companies like Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC, and Lenovo to buy the majority of their chips from Intel. The lower tribunal scrapped the fine in 2022, which led the EU competition enforcer to appeal to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Advocate General Laila Medina stated that judges should dismiss both grounds of appeal, arguing that the Commission erred in applying the AEC test with respect to HP and Lenovo.

A New Chapter in the Legal Battle

