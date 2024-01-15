en English
BNN Newsroom

Instagram Enhances User Privacy with Expanded ‘Close Friends’ Feature

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Instagram Enhances User Privacy with Expanded 'Close Friends' Feature

Instagram, the popular social media platform, has unveiled a new feature that expands the existing ‘Close Friends’ function, enabling users to share their posts and reels with a select group of friends.

Launched in 2018, the ‘Close Friends’ feature was initially restricted to Instagram stories. However, the recent expansion now covers posts and reels, offering users improved privacy control over their shared content.

Enhanced Privacy with Close Friends Feature

The novel feature is designed to give users more control over their privacy, allowing them to share posts and reels exclusively with a curated list of friends. This enhanced privacy feature is available on the latest version of the Instagram app for both iPhone and Android devices. To use it, users must have a ‘Close Friends’ list established on the platform.

Sharing Content Made Easy

The process for sharing with ‘Close Friends’ is user-friendly and uniform across different devices. This straightforward approach emphasizes the personal choice and control users have over their privacy on Instagram, allowing them to decide who can view their content. The addition of this feature is a testament to Instagram’s commitment to providing secure and customizable experiences for its users.

Additional Benefits of Close Friends Feature

Along with enhanced privacy, the ‘Close Friends’ feature comes with undisclosed additional benefits. While the article does not provide specifics, it hints at the value that these extra features can add to the user’s experience. As Instagram continues to innovate and adapt to its user’s needs, it is anticipated that the platform will unveil more such features in the future.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

