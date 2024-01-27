Insights from Psychiatric Times: A Week of Compelling Discourses

The labyrinth of the human mind and the intricate world of psychiatric disorders held the spotlight this week. A series of conversations explored the manifold aspects of mental health, from noninvasive brain stimulation for substance use disorders, the rising suicide rates, to significant updates from the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2024 conference.

APSARD 2024: A Global Confluence of Minds

The APSARD 2024 conference, a global event held in Orlando, united top researchers, educators, clinicians, and key governmental stakeholders like the FDA and CDC. It was an international assembly of professionals, all converging to delve into the complexities of ADHD and related disorders. This event's global nature was evident with participation from colleagues across the world, joining the US faction in this critical discourse.

A Surge in Suicide Rates Calls for Attention

Another topic that gripped attention was the alarming surge in suicide rates in 2022. This distressing increase led to an intensified focus on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Margie Balfour, MD, PhD, underscored the crucial role of the 988 initiative in suicide prevention efforts. She stressed how it serves as a lifeline for those grappling with suicide ideation and feelings of hopelessness.

Unraveling the Mystery of Brain Injury Associated Fatigue and Altered Cognition (BIAFAC)

Psychiatric Times also shed light on Brain Injury Associated Fatigue and Altered Cognition (BIAFAC), a condition that emerges post-trauma, characterized by fatigue, memory loss, altered executive functioning, and growth hormone abnormalities. This condition is often seen in individuals who have suffered mild traumatic brain injuries and subsequently develop posttraumatic hypopituitarism and other metabolic abnormalities such as changes in the gut microbiome.

A New Hope: Anavex 3-71

Finally, there was a mention of the drug candidate Anavex 3-71 (formerly AF710B), approved by the FDA to initiate a phase 2 trial in the second quarter of 2024. This drug candidate, aimed at treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Rett syndrome, and schizophrenia, presents a novel mechanism of action that could treat various symptoms while minimizing adverse effects.

The week culminated with these insightful discussions, each one a step forward in understanding the human mind and its complexities. The rigorous research and tireless efforts of the fraternity promise a better tomorrow for mental health.