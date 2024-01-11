Insider Claims: Matthew Perry’s Sobriety Deception

Matthew Perry, renowned for his role in the sitcom ‘Friends,’ reportedly misled the public about his sobriety prior to his death, according to insiders. Despite spending $7 million on 15 stints in rehab and asserting publicly that he had conquered his addictions to Vicodin and alcohol, it is alleged that Perry was still using drugs.

Deception for Book Promotions

Perry, during a book promotion with The New York Times, declared he had been sober for 18 months. However, an insider source suggests these claims were a ruse, orchestrated to boost the sales of his book. Perry’s book titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ detailed his battles with addiction. Still, it seems the truth was not a top priority for the actor.

Reckless Behavior Under Influence

The informant also disclosed that Perry crashed his Aston Martin on multiple occasions while under the influence, even during periods when he professed to be sober. Thankfully, these incidents did not result in injuries to others. The source also mentioned that Perry exploited the celebrity dating app, Raya, to acquire drugs, involving himself in casual encounters with younger women.

Ketamine Infusion Therapy and Untimely Death

Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment for anxiety and depression. However, the coroner’s report indicated that the level of ketamine found in his system at the time of his death exceeded the amount that could have been from his last therapy session, which was more than a week prior to his demise. The half-life of the drug suggests Perry continued using it outside the therapy sessions.

The revelations about Perry’s continued drug use, despite his public claims of sobriety, provide a sobering look into the struggles of addiction. While Perry’s public persona suggested a triumphant story of overcoming addiction, the truth, as revealed by insiders, paints a more tragic picture of a man battling his demons under the glare of public scrutiny.