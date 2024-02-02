Inside the Life of an English Gypsy: Chantelle Devonshire's Story

Chantelle Devonshire, a 21-year-old English gypsy from Cambridge, has opened up about her unique lifestyle and the trials and tribulations that come with it. Living in the heart of an often misunderstood culture, Chantelle provides a peek into the daily life and traditions of the traveller community.

A Rigorous Routine: Cleaning and Household Duties

Chantelle's day-to-day life revolves around maintaining an immaculate home. She spends approximately six hours daily cleaning, following a tradition deeply ingrained in her community. The furniture in her home is covered in plastic, a common sight in traveller homes, ensuring protection and ease of cleaning. The bathroom in her trailer, instead of being used for its traditional purpose, serves as a storage room since travellers typically build separate hygiene facilities.

Cooking and Gender Roles in the Traveller Community

From her tender years, Chantelle was taught to cook traditional gypsy meals and maintain cleanliness at home, reflecting the distinct gender roles within her culture. Despite the hard work, she takes pride in her duties and the traditions that they represent.

The Concept of 'Running Off'

Chantelle also shed light on the unique tradition of 'running off' in the traveller community. In this practice, a couple is considered married after spending just one night together. Despite being in a relationship, Chantelle refers to her boyfriend as her 'husband,' adhering to this custom.

Discrimination and Abuse: A Darker Side

However, life as a traveller isn't without its challenges. Chantelle attended school until she was 16, but her experience was marred by bullying and prejudice. Now, she faces abuse and trolling due to her background, both in person and online. People have made derogatory comments and refused her service, but Chantelle remains resilient. She takes pride in her lifestyle and refuses to let the negativity overwhelm her. The strength and pride with which she embraces her culture underscore the human spirit's ability to endure and thrive amidst adversity.