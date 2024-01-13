en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Inside Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: A Doctor’s Struggle Amid Conflict

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Inside Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: A Doctor’s Struggle Amid Conflict

Dr. Suhaib Alhamss, the director of Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, Gaza, stands at the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis, grappling with the grim realities of war and its impact on healthcare. Nearly 100 days into the ongoing conflict, he has become a beacon of resilience, committed to saving lives under challenging conditions inflicted by Israel’s military actions.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

At least 60 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with many more wounded. The impact on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure has been devastating, as hospitals become deliberate targets and aid convoys are blocked. The UN continues to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza amid immense dangers, with food and water in short supply, and health centers overwhelmed with patients. The situation is catastrophic, with humanitarian operations teetering on the brink of collapse.

Healthcare Under Siege

Over 60% of Gaza’s hospitals are out of commission, with the remaining ones only partially functioning. Women are increasingly forced to deliver babies in overcrowded and unclean shelters without medical support. The death of at least 310 medical staff, hundreds of attacks on health facilities, and a lack of supplies further exacerbate an already dire situation. Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced, reflecting the magnitude of the crisis.

The Toll of the Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 23,000 people killed and 59,000 injured. More than 2 million people have been displaced, facing shortages of water, fuel, and food. The health system in Gaza has been decimated, with only a third of hospitals functioning, and over 294 attacks on healthcare facilities and workers. This situation has led to a dramatic increase in infectious diseases and malnutrition, with over 400,000 cases of infectious diseases reported since the conflict began.

The healthcare system in Gaza has virtually collapsed due to constant evacuation orders and attacks on health facilities. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the destruction of more than 700 rocket launchers in Gaza, severely limiting the options for medical care. Gaza is blacked out, and the bombardment has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, with 60,005 wounded. The international community has been urged to support hospitals and provide humanitarian aid.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
In a significant development signaling a potential shift in the dynamics of Syracuse football, defensive end Jalil Smith has elected to remain with the Orange. Smith had previously expressed intent to move, entering the transfer portal. A former recruit from Brooklyn’s Abraham Lincoln High School, Smith was one of the top catches in Coach Dino
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
Mid-Season Review: Colorado Avalanche's Pursuit of Stanley Cup Glory
44 seconds ago
Mid-Season Review: Colorado Avalanche's Pursuit of Stanley Cup Glory
Fraud Charges Hang Over Bowles House Managers in Falmouth
50 seconds ago
Fraud Charges Hang Over Bowles House Managers in Falmouth
Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?
5 seconds ago
Ghanaians Living Abroad Denied Voting Rights: A Test for Democracy?
Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
31 seconds ago
Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections
36 seconds ago
Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
51 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
1 hour
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
1 hour
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
1 hour
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
1 hour
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app