Inside Gaza’s Healthcare Crisis: A Doctor’s Struggle Amid Conflict

Dr. Suhaib Alhamss, the director of Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, Gaza, stands at the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis, grappling with the grim realities of war and its impact on healthcare. Nearly 100 days into the ongoing conflict, he has become a beacon of resilience, committed to saving lives under challenging conditions inflicted by Israel’s military actions.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

At least 60 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, with many more wounded. The impact on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure has been devastating, as hospitals become deliberate targets and aid convoys are blocked. The UN continues to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza amid immense dangers, with food and water in short supply, and health centers overwhelmed with patients. The situation is catastrophic, with humanitarian operations teetering on the brink of collapse.

Healthcare Under Siege

Over 60% of Gaza’s hospitals are out of commission, with the remaining ones only partially functioning. Women are increasingly forced to deliver babies in overcrowded and unclean shelters without medical support. The death of at least 310 medical staff, hundreds of attacks on health facilities, and a lack of supplies further exacerbate an already dire situation. Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced, reflecting the magnitude of the crisis.

The Toll of the Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 23,000 people killed and 59,000 injured. More than 2 million people have been displaced, facing shortages of water, fuel, and food. The health system in Gaza has been decimated, with only a third of hospitals functioning, and over 294 attacks on healthcare facilities and workers. This situation has led to a dramatic increase in infectious diseases and malnutrition, with over 400,000 cases of infectious diseases reported since the conflict began.

The healthcare system in Gaza has virtually collapsed due to constant evacuation orders and attacks on health facilities. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the destruction of more than 700 rocket launchers in Gaza, severely limiting the options for medical care. Gaza is blacked out, and the bombardment has killed at least 23,708 people, mostly women and children, with 60,005 wounded. The international community has been urged to support hospitals and provide humanitarian aid.