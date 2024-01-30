Innovative T7AE System Advances the Evolution of Riboswitches in Synthetic Biology

Pushing the boundaries of synthetic biology, a new study presents a breakthrough in the evolution of gene switches, specifically riboswitches. These non-coding mRNA fragments, which can switch gene expression between ON and OFF states in response to molecules' presence, hold immense potential in advancing the field of genetic engineering.

T7AE: A Novel Approach to Evolve Riboswitches

The research pioneers a novel system termed T7AE, which employs the engineered phage T7 for evolving riboswitches. The scientists replaced T7's DNA polymerase with a transcription factor that is controlled by a theophylline riboswitch, thus establishing a dual-selection system. This system was then exposed to two types of host environments, one with the cmk gene for selection in the ON state and the other with the pifA gene for selection in the OFF state.

Applying T7AE to a Library of Riboswitch Variants

The dual-selection system was applied to a library of more than 65,000 randomized riboswitch variants. After successive passages in both host types, both with and without theophylline, there was an observable enrichment of phages with functional riboswitches. This observation indicated the successful evolution of gene switches that can confer a fitness advantage in both ON and OFF states.

Implications and Limitations of Previous Methods

The findings shed light on the limitations of previous methods such as Phage Assisted Continuous Evolution (PACE) that used M13 phage in bioreactors, wherein non-evolved phages were often released from biofilm-producing cells. However, the new T7AE system overcomes these issues by using the lytic T7 phage, which is more suitable for the evolution of gene switches due to its lytic nature and the advantage of studying non-coding RNA elements in a controlled evolutionary process.

The T7AE technique heralds a new era in synthetic biology, enabling the evolution of non-coding RNA-based switches, and paving the way for significant advancements in the field of genetic engineering.