Innovative Smoking Cessation Clinic Opens at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar Aims to Curb Nicotine Addiction

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by inaugurating a smoking cessation clinic within its premises, marking a significant step in public health efforts to combat nicotine addiction in Pakistan. This clinic, operational within the hospital's Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), offers specialized treatment for individuals grappling with smoking addiction, highlighting the increasing concern over rising smoker demographics in the country.

Advertisment

Addressing a Growing Public Health Concern

During a consultation meeting focused on legislative reforms regarding e-cigarettes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ehtesham from LRH's Pulmonology Department underscored the urgency of addressing nicotine addiction. With smoker statistics in Pakistan escalating from 24 million in 2018 to approximately 27 million, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the clinic's establishment comes at a crucial time. Initially targeting hospital staff, the clinic operates every Monday from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, providing treatments tailored to the individual's level of nicotine addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

Comprehensive Strategy for Smoking Cessation

Advertisment

Participants at the meeting, including Dr. Majid, Deputy Director of Public Health, praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of raising public awareness about the dangers of smoking. This includes traditional cigarettes and emerging forms of nicotine intake such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and sheesha. Suggestions were made to organize seminars in educational institutions and to display anti-smoking messages in public transportation spaces, aiming to educate the wider community about the risks associated with smoking and the benefits of cessation.

Looking Ahead: Impact and Expectations

The establishment of the smoking cessation clinic at LRH is a pioneering step towards addressing the smoking epidemic in Pakistan. By providing accessible treatment options and raising awareness about the health risks of smoking, the clinic aims to reduce the prevalence of smoking-related diseases and encourage healthier lifestyles among the population. As this initiative gains momentum, it is expected to serve as a model for similar efforts across the country, contributing to a significant decrease in the number of smokers and, consequently, the burden of smoking-related health issues.