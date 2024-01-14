Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market

The iPhone case industry has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of a new case featuring an integrated E Ink display. Now available for global shipping, this innovative accessory is designed explicitly for iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Enhanced Display Capabilities

The case stands out with its unique four-color E Ink display. Capable of showing images or patterns in red, yellow, black, and white, this feature represents a marked improvement from the previous tri-color display. The innovative display, easily updated via an accompanying app, consumes power only when the image is changed, reflecting a clear understanding of energy-efficient design.

Durable Design Elements

Not just a pretty face, the case also boasts a range of practical features. It comes with a tempered glass cover and is touted as both explosion and scratch-proof. An added AF molecular oleophobic coating further enhances the product’s durability by making it resistant to fingerprints.

Part of a Larger Trend

The release of this innovative iPhone case aligns with a broader trend in the smartphone accessory industry towards customization. Recently, technology company Infinix showcased its E-Color Shift technology, which uses an E Ink Prism 3 display to create a more dynamic and interactive rear panel for smartphones. These developments hint at an increasingly bespoke and interactive future for mobile phone accessories.

The E Ink iPhone case, available in black and blue, is priced at $79.99 and can be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store.