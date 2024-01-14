en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Innovative iPhone Case with Integrated E Ink Display Hits the Market

The iPhone case industry has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of a new case featuring an integrated E Ink display. Now available for global shipping, this innovative accessory is designed explicitly for iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Enhanced Display Capabilities

The case stands out with its unique four-color E Ink display. Capable of showing images or patterns in red, yellow, black, and white, this feature represents a marked improvement from the previous tri-color display. The innovative display, easily updated via an accompanying app, consumes power only when the image is changed, reflecting a clear understanding of energy-efficient design.

Durable Design Elements

Not just a pretty face, the case also boasts a range of practical features. It comes with a tempered glass cover and is touted as both explosion and scratch-proof. An added AF molecular oleophobic coating further enhances the product’s durability by making it resistant to fingerprints.

Part of a Larger Trend

The release of this innovative iPhone case aligns with a broader trend in the smartphone accessory industry towards customization. Recently, technology company Infinix showcased its E-Color Shift technology, which uses an E Ink Prism 3 display to create a more dynamic and interactive rear panel for smartphones. These developments hint at an increasingly bespoke and interactive future for mobile phone accessories.

The E Ink iPhone case, available in black and blue, is priced at $79.99 and can be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Edmonds Arts Commission Boosts 'Tourism Promotion Awards' with Extra Funds
In a bid to bolster not-for-profit arts and cultural events in Edmonds, the Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has rolled out additional one-time funds for its ‘Tourism Promotion Awards’ program. This move seeks to attract visitors from beyond Edmonds, thereby promoting tourism and culture in the city. Additional Funds for Tourism Promotion The EAC has managed
Edmonds Arts Commission Boosts 'Tourism Promotion Awards' with Extra Funds
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
54 mins ago
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
56 mins ago
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
Ivana Trump's Opulent NY Townhouse Still Unsold After a Year
2 seconds ago
Ivana Trump's Opulent NY Townhouse Still Unsold After a Year
Thrilling Night of Professional Wrestling: Maclin Triumphs, Backstage Drama, and Brutal Championship Clash
21 mins ago
Thrilling Night of Professional Wrestling: Maclin Triumphs, Backstage Drama, and Brutal Championship Clash
Strategizing Career Change: A Guide to Transitioning Without a Pay Cut
36 mins ago
Strategizing Career Change: A Guide to Transitioning Without a Pay Cut
Latest Headlines
World News
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
16 seconds
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
1 min
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
1 min
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
1 min
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
2 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
3 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
3 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app