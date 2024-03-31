Innovative African Design Showcased in UAE: Salt Bricks and Mud Walls Redefine Sustainability

At a recent exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, Nigerian architect Tosin Oshinowo presented groundbreaking designs using materials like salt bricks and mud walls, pointing towards a sustainable future in architecture. Oshinowo's exhibition, titled 'The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability,' featured designers from 26 countries, each exploring how to utilize scarce resources creatively in response to climate change. Among the notable contributions was Miriam Hillawi Abraham's salt brick church, a nod to Ethiopia's rock-hewn churches and the environmental adaptability required for sustainable architecture.

Advertisment

Reimagining Materials for Sustainability

Hive Earth Studio from Ghana showcased 'Eta'dan,' a project utilizing locally sourced earth compressed into walls, demonstrating an eco-friendly building technique with roots in traditional practices. This approach not only reduces the carbon footprint by minimizing material transport but also showcases the aesthetic potential of sustainable materials. Meanwhile, Miriam Hillawi Abraham's use of pink Himalayan salt bricks in her structure emphasizes the concept of impermanence and adaptability, raising questions about learning from extremely challenging environments.

Unfinished Projects as Potential Spaces

Advertisment

Dominique Petit-Frère and Emil Grip transformed a derelict shopping mall into 'Super Limbo,' a space that breathes new life into unfinished structures common in West Africa. Their project, in collaboration with Ivorian fashion label Super Yaya, draws inspiration from both West African and Middle Eastern architectural traditions, highlighting the potential of adaptive reuse. This innovative approach to design reflects a broader trend of architects rethinking the use and potential of space in urban environments.

Nature and Architecture in Harmony

Papa Omotayo and Eve Nnaji's 'We Rest at the Birds Nest' project in Sharjah presents a three-storey structure that harmonizes with nature, offering a sanctuary for birds and humans alike. By incorporating organic waste and biodegradable materials, the project exemplifies how modern architecture can coexist with and benefit the natural world. This shift towards designs that accommodate other species underscores a growing consciousness in the architectural community about the importance of ecological balance.

The exhibition curated by Tosin Oshinowo in the UAE has sparked a conversation about the future of architecture, challenging designers to think differently about materials, space, and our relationship with the environment. By showcasing innovative designs from Africa, a continent facing significant climate challenges, the exhibition highlights the potential for architecture to lead the way in sustainable and adaptive practices. As we move forward, these explorations in design offer valuable insights into how we can build in better harmony with our planet.