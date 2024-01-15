en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Inmates File Lawsuit Against X Corp. for Inhumane Treatment: A Call for Prison Reform

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Inmates File Lawsuit Against X Corp. for Inhumane Treatment: A Call for Prison Reform

In a landmark development in 2024, a group of inmates who suffered torture during their incarceration lodged a lawsuit against X Corp., a company responsible for managing prison facilities. The action, taken by inmates who underwent various forms of physical and psychological torment, is an indictment of the violation of their rights and the company’s failure to maintain a safe and humane environment, a requirement under law.

Accountability and Reform at the Forefront

This legal battle puts the spotlight on the urgent need for responsibility and transformation within the prison system. It paints a grim picture of the ongoing human rights abuses that persist within correctional institutions. This case has become a platform to discuss broader implications of privatized prisons and the ethical obligations of corporations involved in the penal system.

Advocacy for Prisoner Rights and Prohibition of Inhumane Treatment

The inmates’ pursuit of justice and compensation is integral to a larger movement that advocates for the safeguarding of prisoner rights and the strict enforcement of regulations that prohibit torture and ill-treatment. The plight of these inmates serves as a stark reminder of the grim realities faced by many within the prison system and the urgent need for reform.

A Case That Hits Close to Home

The lawsuit represents the sister of Charles Givens, a disabled inmate at Virginia’s Marion Correctional Treatment Center. Givens died after allegedly being beaten by correctional staff. The initial lawsuit filed last year accused several correctional officers of participating in the beating, leading to Givens’ death. The amended lawsuit now includes the former warden of Marion Correctional Treatment Center and seeks a minimum of 15 million in monetary damages.

The lawsuit alleges that Givens experienced repeated beatings, torture, and physical abuse at the hands of correctional officers, actions that were overlooked by the prison supervisors. The complaint provides harrowing details of Givens’ inhumane treatment, including instances of him being left in his urine and feces, and being subjected to cold water torture.

It is alleged that the shower room where Givens was fatally beaten in 2022 was a primary area where prisoners were abused by correctional officers. This case underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of correctional facilities and accountability for those involved in prisoner abuse.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
A decades-long pursuit of lottery luck finally paid off for a Maryland man, known as Fego, who clinched a $50,000 jackpot using an unconventional strategy. Residing in Prince George’s County, Fego hit the jackpot in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game, attributing his triumph to a unique number-picking approach based on frequency. Persistence and Strategy
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
2 hours ago
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Israel-Hamas Conflict Marks 100 Days: A Complex and Turbulent Terrain
5 hours ago
Israel-Hamas Conflict Marks 100 Days: A Complex and Turbulent Terrain
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
21 mins ago
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
CES 2024: The Discomforting Absence of Sex Tech
28 mins ago
CES 2024: The Discomforting Absence of Sex Tech
SPC and Satlink's Project ReCon Launch Program to Combat Marine Pollution
40 mins ago
SPC and Satlink's Project ReCon Launch Program to Combat Marine Pollution
Latest Headlines
World News
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
31 seconds
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
2 mins
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
3 mins
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
3 mins
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
5 mins
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
6 mins
The Inside Track: Expert Analysis of Upcoming UK and Irish Horse Races
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
6 mins
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
6 mins
Australian Open's New Spectator Rule Sparks Mixed Reactions
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
6 mins
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
11 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
34 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
38 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app