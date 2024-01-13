Injured Rhesus Macaque Monkey Captured in Puerto Rico

In a public housing complex known as Beautiful View near the northern coast of Puerto Rico, a rhesus macaque monkey was pursued and eventually captured after a frantic chase by local residents. The chase ended in a laundry room where the monkey, visibly exhausted and injured, was found. Officer Joel Vidot Soto, a member of the animal welfare and protection police unit in Arecibo, was instrumental in the rescue operation.

The Rescue Operation

The monkey, with a bleeding wound on its back paw, was visibly agitated from the chase. Officer Vidot Soto, who typically rescues dogs and cats, managed to capture the monkey safely. His concern for the rhesus macaque‘s well-being echoed the importance of caring for all life, even those that stray from their natural habitats into our urban environments.

Rhesus Macaques in Puerto Rico

Rhesus macaques are not indigenous to Puerto Rico. They are believed to be descendants of escapees from research projects, highlighting the unintended consequences of human interference with wildlife. Although rarely spotted in urban areas, there have been occasional sightings, including a macaque spotted in a eucalyptus tree in the capital city of San Juan in November 2021.

The Fate of the Captured Monkey

Following its capture, the injured monkey was transported to a detention center for exotic animals managed by Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources. Here, it will receive the necessary care and attention to recover from its ordeal. Native to Asia, rhesus macaques are omnivores, can live up to 40 years in captivity, and interestingly, share over 90% of their DNA with humans. This particular incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for coexistence and care for all life forms.