Infrastructure Challenges Loom for New Hampstead Development Proposal

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Southwestern Chatham County, a rapidly developing region just south of Interstate 16 and near the Port of Savannah, is at the center of a major rezoning proposal. The New Hampstead development project, anchored in this bustling area, has proposed a rezoning that could potentially allow the construction of over 11,000 homes. This proposition, however, is not without its challenges, with the most significant being infrastructure limitations.

Understanding the Infrastructure Challenge

The growth of the New Hampstead area has not been a slow and steady one. Instead, the region has experienced a rapid expansion, marked by an increase in mega-warehouses and an influx of traffic. As per the proposed development, this could lead to an addition of up to 4,600 vehicle trips per hour during peak times—an alarming figure raising concerns about traffic congestion.

Despite this, James Laplander, Savannah’s director of water and sewer planning and engineering, has highlighted an even more pressing issue. The city, according to Laplander, lacks the necessary water and sewer capacity, as well as the distribution and sewer infrastructure, to support the proposed development.

Historic Development and Current Implications

The New Hampstead development was initially announced by International Paper Corp. in 2005, with zoning approved in 2007. However, the Great Recession delayed progress. The recent rezoning requests suggest that the project might be gaining momentum, but the city cannot approve the amendment due to the insufficient infrastructure to meet the needs of the development.

This challenge is further complicated by a state-mandated reduction in water pumped from the underground Floridan Aquifer and ongoing infrastructure challenges. Other concerns include potential flooding, poor road conditions, stormwater runoff, and risks to wetlands.

Looking Ahead

While the proposed development represents a significant increase in housing, it only adds 1,465 units over the existing zoning allowance. Savannah is now seeking a detailed timeline, computer modeling for water and sewer demand, and a revised master plan. These requirements aim to ensure adequate services for both the new project and existing customers, and hopefully, mitigate the challenges presented by the New Hampstead development proposal.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

