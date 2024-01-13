Information Commissioner Upholds Withholding of Fishing Data to Protect Commercial Interests

In a recent exemplification of the delicate balance between transparency and the protection of commercial interests, the Information Commissioner of Bermuda, Gitanjali Gutierrez, upheld the decision to withhold specific data about the commercial fishing vessel, Fine Tuna. The data was initially requested by The Royal Gazette under a public access to information act but was redacted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to safeguard the boat owner’s trade secrets.

Stirring the Waters of Public Interest

The Royal Gazette’s request concerned myriad details such as dates, times, moon phases, hook types, and line lengths used by Fine Tuna, a holder of a pelagic longline license. Gutierrez, however, supported the move to keep these details under wraps. Her reasoning was grounded on the need to shield the industry from potential harm that could arise from competitors gaining access to such intimate knowledge of a fisherman’s tactics and locations.

Longline Licensing and Regulatory Measures

Longline vessels, such as Fine Tuna, have their operations restricted to areas beyond 20 nautical miles from the 200-meter bathymetric curve. In her analysis, Gutierrez underscored that revealing specific information about Fine Tuna’s activities could not only jeopardize the vessel owner’s commercial interests but also impair the department’s relationship with the industry and its regulatory effectiveness.

The Fine Line between Transparency and Protection

Interestingly, the Royal Gazette’s demand for details regarding the distances of Fine Tuna’s fishing trips was not met. This was not due to redaction but because such records were not maintained. The department instead uses sensors to monitor the vessels’ movements. Gutierrez concluded that the department’s handling of the information request was apt, thereby affirming the need for a judicious balance between public interest and commercial protection in the fishing industry.