InfoQ Trends Report Highlights Importance of Policy as Code in Software Development

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the latest InfoQ trends report provides a fresh perspective on the emerging software technologies and practices that are shaping our world. The report, focusing on various areas including the scaling of software during the pandemic, Responsible AI, and the culture of engineering during incidents, offers a deep dive into the current state of software development.

From Compliance to Risk Management

The transition from a ‘Compliance-First’ to a ‘Risk-First’ mindset has been a significant shift in software development. In this regard, the report underscores the importance of policy as code, particularly in cloud environments. Citing a survey of 285 U.S. developers and technical decision-makers, the report reveals a strong belief in the necessity of policy as code for efficient software building, with 97% of respondents agreeing on its importance.

The Role of Policy as Code in Cloud Infrastructure

Policy as code is driven by identity and access management (IAM), zero trust architecture, and continuous authentication and access. The report identifies custom-built authorization systems as highly customizable but often lacking in efficiency and security. The adoption of policy as code is widespread for cloud-native applications and cloud infrastructure, with significant use in AWS CloudFormation, HashiCorp Terraform, and infrastructure compliance monitoring.

Barriers to Adoption and Future Prospects

Despite the benefits, barriers to adoption include complexity and organizational resistance. However, as the State of Policy as Code report by Styra and the OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks Report highlight, these challenges can be overcome. AWS’s Cedar, an open-source policy-based access control language, addresses the need for robust application authorization solutions. Smaller companies typically implement policy as code for non-critical systems, while larger enterprises use it extensively across all systems.

The report serves as a guide not just for software engineers and architects, but for all invested in the future of technology. The full report, available for download from Styra’s website, offers comprehensive insights into the future direction of policy as code and its impact on the world of software development.