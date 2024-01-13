en English
BNN Newsroom

Influencer’s Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
In a series of events that reads like a Hollywood script, 28-year-old influencer Robyn McManus faced a life-altering ordeal. The Dublin-native decided to undergo liposuction to address her double chin, a feature that had been a consistent source of bullying during her teenage years and continued to plague her self-confidence well into adulthood. Despite the hefty price tag of 5,000 euros, she deemed it necessary to improve her appearance and self-esteem.

The Unforeseen Outcome

The first surgery, which took place at a reputed clinic in Ireland, did not go as planned. The botched procedure caused her face to swell up significantly, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the character Lord Farquaad from Shrek. In a desperate attempt to rectify the situation, she underwent months of lymphatic draining, a process meant to reduce the swelling.

Legal Action and a Second Surgery

As McManus documented her journey on TikTok, her followers urged her to take legal action against the clinic. The clinic offered a second, complimentary surgery in response to the situation. But this attempt too was fraught with complications. A severe haematoma developed post-surgery, causing her face to swell even more and necessitating emergency medical attention.

A Traumatic Journey with a Silver Lining

The recovery was long and filled with challenges, including dealing with a disfiguring hematoma she affectionately named ‘Helena.’ Despite the distressing journey, Robyn ultimately achieved the facial profile she desired. The transformation, post multiple surgeries and recovery, greatly improved her self-esteem. Her ordeal underscores the potential risks of cosmetic surgery, but also the resilience of the human spirit.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

