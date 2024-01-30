Inebriated Passenger Causes Disturbance at Manchester Airport

On September 15, 2023, Manchester Airport witnessed a tumultuous event as 37-year-old Jessica Chance caused a significant disturbance during a TUI flight to Santorini. After consuming copious amounts of alcohol, Chance, in her inebriated state, was removed from the flight. She then attempted to sprint across the airfield to reboard the aircraft, resulting in a physical tussle with the police. During the altercation, she hurled insults at the law enforcement officers, referring to them as 'Nazis.'

Arrested and Charged

Chance was swiftly apprehended and later made an appearance at the Manchester Crown Court. The court proceedings revealed that Chance had been self-medicating with alcohol as her general practitioner (GP) had neglected to prescribe her anxiety medication for her fear of flying. This revelation gave a new dimension to her actions at the airport. Her defense added that Chance had lost her job, was residing with her father, and had no prior criminal records.

Court's Verdict

Upon considering her mental health issues and the lack of an immediate safety threat, the court decided on a suspended four-week prison term for Chance for the offense of being drunk on an aircraft. Additionally, she was ordered to fulfill 120 hours of unpaid work and pay costs amounting to £510.

Significance of the Incident

The judge underscored the gravity of the incident, emphasizing the perils of Chance's actions and the substantial distress caused to other passengers. This case serves as a stern reminder of the potential risks and consequences of self-medicating and disrupting public order, especially in sensitive environments like an airport.