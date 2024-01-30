Industrial Past Unearthed: Willamette Cove's Transformation into Nature Park Faces Contamination Hurdle

Unveiling a disconcerting secret of the past, a significant contamination has been unearthed at Willamette Cove - a site on the east side of the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. The land, tainted by industrial activities spanning the early 1900s to the 1970s, is now under the ownership of Metro.

Industrial Legacy: A Nature Park's Impediment

Once a bustling hub for a lumber mill, barrel construction, and ship repairs, this site is now marked for transformation into a nature park. However, the haunting legacy of its industrial past poses a formidable challenge. Metro is faced with the task of addressing this contamination issue before the park's creation can proceed.

Unearthing the Contamination

In preparation for cleanup efforts, over 5,100 soil samples were meticulously collected up to three feet below the ground in 2022. Following the requirements set forth by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in 2021, Metro's estimates reveal that approximately 76,000 cubic yards of soil will need to be excavated. The contamination discovered is pervasive, extending at least three feet deep.

A Forest's Sacrifice for Safety

Further compounding the complexity of the situation is the probable removal of most trees at the site. As the DEQ currently reviews these studies, the priority is to determine how this newfound information will impact the cleanup requirements. The primary goal remains unchanged - to ensure the safety of Willamette Cove for future generations.