Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

A recent incident near Sumatra’s Weh Island has spotlighted the escalating challenges Rohingya refugees face in their desperate quest for asylum. The Indonesian navy reportedly took measures to deter a vessel suspected of ferrying Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. The military spokesperson, Nugraha Gumilar, confirmed that the navy ‘shadowed’ the wooden boat until it exited Indonesian territorial waters, ensuring it ‘would not return’.

The Plight of Rohingya Refugees

The Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority group from Myanmar, have been forced to flee their home country due to severe discrimination and violence. Their journey to safer territories, however, has been anything but easy. This incident with the Indonesian navy is just one example of the resistance and hostility they encounter in their search for safety.

Indonesia’s Stance

Over 1,500 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh since November, facing hostility even from fellow Muslims. After a mob of students attacked a local community hall sheltering 137 Rohingya, the refugees were left shocked and traumatized. Despite the outcry from rights groups urging the authorities to welcome the Rohingya and initiate dialogue with neighboring countries, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry maintains it has neither the obligation nor the capacity to accommodate refugees.

Rohingya’s Perilous Journey

More than 200 ethnic Rohingya recently arrived in Aceh, bringing the total number of arrivals for the week to over 1,000. The refugees, who mainly consist of women and children, were reported to be weak and lacking nutrition. The Rohingya generally embark on perilous journeys on rickety boats to seek refuge in countries like Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Efforts to repatriate the Rohingya to Myanmar have largely failed due to concerns about their safety, as they are largely denied citizenship rights and face widespread social discrimination in Myanmar.