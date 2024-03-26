India's Youth Unemployment Crisis: Educated Yet Unemployed, ILO-IHD Report Unveils

Amidst India's burgeoning youth demographic, a recent ILO and Institute of Human Development report sheds light on a concerning trend: a significant rise in unemployment rates among educated young Indians. Released in New Delhi by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran, the India Employment Report 2024 highlights a paradox in the nation's labor market, where higher education does not necessarily translate to job security. This article delves into the findings of the report, exploring the multifaceted dimensions of this employment conundrum.

Educated Youth at a Crossroads

The report illustrates a stark reality: the share of young individuals with secondary or higher education in the total unemployed workforce has surged from 35.2% in 2000 to 65.7% in 2022. This trend signals a mismatch between the skills imparted by the education system and those demanded by the labor market. Moreover, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR), and the Unemployment Rate (UR) have all shown long-term deterioration, with slight improvements only seen during periods of economic distress, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Such improvements are viewed with caution by the report's authors, suggesting that the quality of jobs created during slowdowns may not be sustainable or desirable.

Informality and Insecurity in Employment

India's labor market is predominantly informal, with almost 90% of workers engaged in informal work. The transition from agriculture to non-farm sectors has not significantly alleviated employment challenges, as these sectors have struggled to absorb the workforce adequately. The construction and services sectors have been primary absorbers of labor transitioning from agriculture, yet these sectors often offer precarious employment conditions. Additionally, the report points out an alarming rise in contractualisation, leaving a scant percentage of regular workers with long-term job security. This situation has exacerbated livelihood insecurities, highlighting the need for robust social protection measures.

Challenges Ahead: Gender and Social Inequalities

The employment crisis is further complicated by a substantial gender gap in labor force participation and enormous unemployment challenges among young, highly educated women. Affirmative action and targeted policies have yet to bridge the gap effectively, with Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes continuing to lag in access to better employment opportunities. Despite improvements in educational attainment, social group hierarchies persist in the job market, perpetuating inequalities. The report's findings underscore the urgent need for policy interventions that not only address the skill mismatch but also tackle the broader structural issues plaguing India's labor market.

As India grapples with the challenges of providing quality employment opportunities to its educated youth, the India Employment Report 2024 serves as a critical examination of the underlying issues. It calls for a concerted effort from policymakers, educators, and industry leaders to create a labor market that is both inclusive and conducive to sustainable economic growth. The journey from classroom to career remains fraught with obstacles, but understanding the depth of these challenges is the first step towards forging pathways to employment for India's youth.