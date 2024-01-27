Indianapolis Indians to Retire Razor Shines' Jersey Number in Historic First

Former Indianapolis Indians player, Razor Shines, has etched his name into the annals of the franchise's history by becoming the first player to have his jersey number retired. Known for his significant contributions both on and off the field, Shines' No. 3 jersey retirement will be celebrated in a grand 'Razor Shines Weekend' from September 13-15.

A Legacy Sealed in Threads

Shines, fondly referred to as 'Mr. Indianapolis Indians', donned the team's colors from 1984 to 1993. During this period, he played a pivotal role in steering the team to four consecutive American Association titles. The upcoming 'Razor Shines Weekend' not only commemorates this illustrious period but also allows fans to partake in the celebration with a ceremonial first pitch, jersey retirement, and giveaways.

More Than Just a Player

Shines' legacy extends beyond his on-field success. His popularity with fans was a testament to his charismatic personality and the unique way he was introduced at games. His name features prominently among the Indians all-time leaders in various statistics, further solidifying his place in the franchise's history.

Continuing to Inspire

Despite having played 68 games in the Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Montreal Expos, it is his time with the Indianapolis Indians that has left a lasting legacy. Shines continues to influence younger generations through his involvement in his grandson's baseball team in Orlando, where he now resides. The jersey retirement ceremony on September 14 is set to be an emotional event for Shines, who will be accompanied by his family.

As the countdown to the 'Razor Shines Weekend' begins, the anticipation of celebrating an icon who has not only contributed to the game but also significantly shaped the course of the Indianapolis Indians franchise, continues to build.