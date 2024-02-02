Indiana State Representative Ethan Manning Announces Reelection Bid

State Representative Ethan Manning has declared his intention to run for reelection in Indiana's House District 23. Known as a small business owner, farmer, and former county councilman, Manning presently serves as the Chairman of the House Public Policy Committee and is a member of the House Employment, Labor, and Pensions Committee. His district spans parts of Cass and Miami Counties.

Manning's Legislative Achievements

Manning's political career has been marked by his dedication to supporting law enforcement, controlling government spending, reducing taxes, preserving Second Amendment rights, and championing pro-life policies. He has been instrumental in passing significant legislation concerning foreign land ownership adjacent to military bases, access to rural healthcare, internet connectivity in rural areas, and school bus safety. Furthermore, he authored a bill to prohibit funding for additional J-turn intersections and to ensure local inputs are considered in road projects.

Stance on Border Security

Manning has also been outspoken about border security, advocating for Indiana to dispatch National Guard troops to the southern border. He is a staunch conservative Republican and was an elector for Donald Trump in 2016.

Background and Personal Life

A native of the district, Manning has previously served on the Miami County Council and operates in real estate and on his family's farm. He and his wife reside in Cass County with their two dogs.