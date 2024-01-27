Indian Women Achievers Awards 2023: Celebrating Women's Excellence Nationwide

The 6th edition of the Karnataka Women Achievers Awards (KWAA) and the inaugural Indian Women Achievers Awards (IWAA) 2023, curated by Spoorthi Vishwas and supported by C. Krishniah Chetty, lit up the stage at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on December 23, 2023. The event served as a remarkable platform to recognize the achievements of women across India in various fields.

Unearthing Women's Excellence in 30 Categories

Over 4500 nominees were shortlisted across 30 categories, providing a panoramic view of the breadth and depth of women’s contributions in India. The selection process was rigorous and transparent, with winners chosen by a distinguished jury through a three-layer judging process.

Highlighting Efforts in STEM, Sports, Entertainment, and Social Service

The awards ceremony underscored the efforts and contributions of women in areas such as STEM, sports, entertainment, and social service. Notable awardees included Trishala Gunasheela Ballal, Bindu Subramaniam, Pavithra Nagaraj, and Sugandha Sukrutaraj for KWAA; and Amrita Samant, Dr. Arathi Arun, and Wing Commander Sneha Shekhawat for IWAA.

A Night of Glamour and Gratitude

The event was punctuated by high-end fashion shows and spellbinding dance performances. Prominent figures like PV Sindhu and Savitha Punia graced the occasion and expressed their gratitude for the recognition. The establishment of IWAA at a national level signifies the growing recognition of women's achievements beyond regional borders.

As the evening drew to a close, the awards aimed to inspire and rewrite the narrative of achievement, encouraging society to nominate deserving women for the next year's edition, thereby amplifying the symphony of women's empowerment across the nation.