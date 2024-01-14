en English
BNN Newsroom

Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant

In a development that has raised concerns nationwide, a 33-year-old woman, who recently returned to India from the Maldives, has tested positive for the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1. The detection of the variant, which has raised eyebrows across the globe, was confirmed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Variant and Its Spread

The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of the highly mutated strain BA.2.86, itself a progeny of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It has successfully spread to 16 Indian states, with the reported cases crossing the 1,000 mark. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate ‘variant of interest’ due to its rapidly-increasing spread. Nonetheless, the WHO indicates that it currently poses a ‘low’ global public health risk.

Transmissibility and Prevalence

Health experts have noted that the JN-1 variant exhibits a higher transmissibility rate than its predecessor, the Omicron variant. A significant proportion of current Covid cases in the United States, approximately 60%, are attributed to this variant. Interestingly, despite the Indian woman’s travel history, the Maldives Health Protection Agency reports no cases of the new variant within the Maldives.

Immediate Measures and Further Studies

In an immediate response to the detection, the health authorities have isolated the patient and initiated contact tracing. Efforts are underway to identify and test individuals who may have been exposed to the new variant. Concurrently, studies are being carried out to understand the variant’s characteristics such as its transmissibility, severity, and potential resistance to vaccines. Health officials are also closely monitoring the situation to implement further measures if necessary and are coordinating with international health organizations to share information about the new variant.

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of new variants like JN.1 is a stark reminder of the persisting challenges. It underscores the need for ongoing vigilance, robust public health measures, and continuous research and collaboration among scientists worldwide.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

