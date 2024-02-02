Indian MPs Slam Draconian NMC Guidelines, Spotlight Social Issues

In a lively debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar did not hold back her criticism of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) recent directives for medical practitioners. Dastidar labeled these directives as "draconian" and expressed her fears that they could potentially worsen the already critical shortage of medical faculty in India.

Draconian Measures or Necessary Reforms?

The directives in question include the implementation of an Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system and a requirement for a minimum of 75% attendance from faculty members. While these measures are aimed at tackling the issue of ghost faculty in medical colleges, they have been met with dissent. Dastidar drew a chilling comparison between the new regulations and bonded labor. She emphasized the burden these directives could add to the already strained medical professionals who are required to mark attendance early in the morning and late in the evening. She further underlined that doctors are already underpaid and overburdened in the country.

More Voices, More Issues

Dastidar was not alone in raising pressing issues. BSP MP Malook Nagar from Bijnore made a strong plea for the establishment of a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted the inconvenience faced by litigants traveling to Allahabad, emphasizing the need for an efficient and accessible judicial system.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from Koraput, Odisha, took up the cause of underpaid anganwadi workers. He championed for increased salaries and pension provisions, shedding light on the plight of these crucial contributors to rural development.

Addressing the Controversy

The NMC's guidelines have sparked a major controversy, drawing attention to the precarious state of India's healthcare system. These debates offer a platform for MPs to voice their concerns and propose solutions, hopefully leading to constructive changes that balance the needs of medical professionals with the requirements of medical education and healthcare provision in the country.