Following a contentious protest by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), the Governor of an Indian state has issued a clarification to settle ruffled feathers. The TNCC, led by influential figures such as K S Alagiri, Su Thirunavukkarasar, and K Selvaperunthagai, accused the Governor of undermining Mahatma Gandhi and his role in India's freedom struggle. The Governor's response, issued through a Raj Bhavan communique, seeks to clarify his remarks and undo the misunderstanding.

Context of the Controversy

The controversy stemmed from a speech the Governor delivered on the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Some media outlets selectively quoted the Governor, leading to a perception that he was belittling Gandhi's contribution while glorifying Netaji's. The Governor, in his clarification, stated that his words were misconstrued.

Gandhi and Netaji: Complementary Contributions

The Governor affirmed his deep respect for Mahatma Gandhi, crediting Gandhi's teachings as a guiding light in his life. His intention, he explained, was not to diminish Gandhi's role, but to shed light on Netaji's significant, yet often underplayed, contributions to India's freedom struggle. He emphasized the impact of the revolts of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in 1946, which were inspired by Netaji and caused the British to fear for their safety, hastening their decision to leave India.

Netaji and the Armed Revolution

The Governor presented an intriguing perspective, arguing that the British departure was expedited more by Netaji's armed revolution and its consequential effects on the Indian military than by the internal conflicts within the National Freedom Movement or the slowly fading Quit India Movement. This perspective serves to underscore Netaji's role in reigniting the freedom struggle, particularly through the establishment and rejuvenation of the Indian National Army (INA). The INA, along with Bose's efforts to ally with enemy forces, had a substantial impact on India's nationalist discourse and anti-British sentiment.