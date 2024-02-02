Indian Government Opposes Bill Proposing Changes to Governors' Appointment Terms

A private member's bill proposing changes to the appointment terms of governors has been opposed by the Indian government in the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar, stated that such changes would disrupt India's federal structure and impact the system established by the Constituent Assembly. The bill, proposed by CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan, was subsequently withdrawn following the minister's request.

Proposed Changes and Government's Opposition

The proposed bill sought amendments to articles 153, 155, and 156 of the Indian Constitution, which pertain to the appointment and roles of governors. The government's opposition stems from the belief that these alterations would undermine the constitutional authority of the President to appoint governors and could potentially introduce political interference into the appointment process. The government also emphasized the importance of governors in maintaining the relationship between states and the Centre, hence expressing concerns about the detrimental impact of such amendments.

Arguments for the Amendments

Despite withdrawing the bill, Sivadasan argued for the need for constitutional amendments to prevent the misuse of rules and to empower state governments with greater roles in the administration of all India services. He contended that the current system undermines the concept of federalism and highlighted issues such as the use of governors' pocket vetoes to delay urgent state legislations.

Advocacy for a Fixed Tenure and Recall

In addition to the proposed amendments, Sivadasan also advocated for a fixed tenure for governors and the ability for state assemblies to recall them under extraordinary circumstances. These suggestions, however, were met with resistance from the government, further deepening the debate on the role and appointment of governors in the Indian federal structure.