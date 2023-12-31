en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year’s

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:16 am EST
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year’s

In a sudden surge, India has reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 in the span of 24 hours, the highest the country has seen in 227 days. Alongside this, three new deaths have been attributed to the virus. This increase in cases is being attributed to the rise of the JN.1 variant of the virus, a variant classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a ‘variant of interest’. The active case count stands at 4,309, a figure that has raised concerns on the eve of New Year’s celebrations.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The number of active cases may seem small in comparison to the peak of the pandemic when daily numbers were in lakhs. However, this recent uptick is significant in light of the overall decline in cases the country has experienced. The total number of infections stands at over 4.5 crores, with over 5.3 lakh deaths reported since the pandemic began. On a brighter note, over 4.4 crore people have made a recovery, with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent. A total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the country.

The Threat of JN.1

India has reported a total of 178 cases of the JN.1 variant across nine states. Despite the variant being highly transmissible, experts have noted that it primarily causes mild symptoms akin to the common cold. However, the increase in cases of this variant has led to concern amongst health officials and the public alike. Precautions are being advised, especially for those with comorbidities and the elderly, who are at a higher risk.

Precautions Amid Celebrations

As the New Year approaches, Dr. Narayanaswamy, the founder of Athreya Hospital in Bengaluru, has issued a statement advising the public to exercise caution during the festivities. The guidelines include avoiding crowded places, wearing face masks, and adhering to social distancing rules. These measures, while simple, can go a long way in preventing further spread of the virus.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Powerbroker Nick Goiran's Potential Political Comeback in WA Liberal Party

By Geeta Pillai

Registration for SSC GD Recruitment 2024 Concludes Today: Over 26,000 Vacancies on Offer

By Bijay Laxmi

Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Third Son, Shares Experience of Balancing Motherhood and Acting

By Geeta Pillai

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

By Nitish Verma

Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants ...
@BNN Newsroom · 27 seconds
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants ...
heart comment 0
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective

By Nimrah Khatoon

Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
Eight Lives Lost in Tragic Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident: A Call for Improved Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Eight Lives Lost in Tragic Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident: A Call for Improved Road Safety
Carl Smith’s Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year’s Honours List

By Safak Costu

Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
Latest Headlines
World News
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants' Changing Dynamics
48 seconds
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants' Changing Dynamics
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
49 seconds
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
1 min
Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
1 min
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy
3 mins
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy
FUTA Graduate Establishes NGO to Aid Indigent Patients
3 mins
FUTA Graduate Establishes NGO to Aid Indigent Patients
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
3 mins
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
4 mins
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
11 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
15 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app