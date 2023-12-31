India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year’s

In a sudden surge, India has reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 in the span of 24 hours, the highest the country has seen in 227 days. Alongside this, three new deaths have been attributed to the virus. This increase in cases is being attributed to the rise of the JN.1 variant of the virus, a variant classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a ‘variant of interest’. The active case count stands at 4,309, a figure that has raised concerns on the eve of New Year’s celebrations.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The number of active cases may seem small in comparison to the peak of the pandemic when daily numbers were in lakhs. However, this recent uptick is significant in light of the overall decline in cases the country has experienced. The total number of infections stands at over 4.5 crores, with over 5.3 lakh deaths reported since the pandemic began. On a brighter note, over 4.4 crore people have made a recovery, with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent. A total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the country.

The Threat of JN.1

India has reported a total of 178 cases of the JN.1 variant across nine states. Despite the variant being highly transmissible, experts have noted that it primarily causes mild symptoms akin to the common cold. However, the increase in cases of this variant has led to concern amongst health officials and the public alike. Precautions are being advised, especially for those with comorbidities and the elderly, who are at a higher risk.

Precautions Amid Celebrations

As the New Year approaches, Dr. Narayanaswamy, the founder of Athreya Hospital in Bengaluru, has issued a statement advising the public to exercise caution during the festivities. The guidelines include avoiding crowded places, wearing face masks, and adhering to social distancing rules. These measures, while simple, can go a long way in preventing further spread of the virus.