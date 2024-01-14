India Seeks U.S. Approval to Use Domestic Labs for Product Irradiation to Reduce Export Costs

In a significant move towards reducing trade costs for exporters, India has petitioned the United States to allow the use of Indian laboratories for the irradiation of certain export products. The list includes fruits such as mangoes, grapes, and pomegranates, spices, and various non-food items. This request comes in light of the current regulations of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), which mandate these processes to occur at U.S. ports.

The Cost and Uncertainty of Current Regulations

Under the existing conditions, Indian exporters face additional costs and uncertainty. The risk of consignment rejection on arrival adds a layer of insecurity to the process. Irradiation, a crucial procedure in ensuring safety by eliminating pests and microorganisms without compromising product quality, is a major part of the export process. However, this requirement to carry out the irradiation process at U.S. ports puts a strain on exporters.

A More Efficient Approach

The proposal was brought to light during the 14th India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum meeting held in New Delhi on January 12. Ajay Srivastava, Co-Founder of the think tank GTRI, suggests that conducting irradiation in India could be a more efficient approach. He emphasizes that the country has modern facilities that comply with U.S. import requirements. India boasts several irradiation facilities across states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

India’s Commitment to High-Quality Exports

This development underscores India’s devotion to maintaining high-quality exports while seeking to streamline processes and mitigate trade barriers. The country’s request to the United States marks a significant step in this direction, indicating a commitment to reducing trade costs, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring the safety of exported products.