Inclusive GameWerks: Revolutionizing Pinball for Players with Disabilities

In a move to foster inclusivity in gaming, a Colorado-based startup, Inclusive GameWerks, has fashioned a revolutionary controller for pinball machines. This device, born out of innovation and empathy, is aimed at making this classic arcade game more accessible to individuals with disabilities, injuries, or other physical challenges.

An Unconventional Approach to Inclusive Gaming

The team behind Inclusive GameWerks, a group of six friends with ties to the craft beer industry, embarked on this groundbreaking venture after realizing the barriers faced by one of their own. Zack Christofferson, a co-founder who has spinal muscular atrophy, found it challenging to reach the standard buttons on a pinball machine. Inspired by his experience, the team developed a small hexagonal-shaped controller that can be comfortably positioned on a player's lap or the pinball machine itself.

This innovative controller, featuring three buttons, enables players to launch the ball and control the flippers, eradicating the need to use the conventional machine buttons. The device has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate various grips and physical conditions, significantly enhancing the gaming experience for individuals with mobility issues.

Funding and Production of the Inclusive Controller

Recognizing the potential of this project to revolutionize the gaming landscape, the Colorado Disability Funding Committee awarded Inclusive GameWerks a $10,000 grant. This funding has propelled the startup to produce around 50 controllers since its inception a year ago. These controllers, now available in a spectrum of colors, are 3D-printed in collaboration with 5280 Makers, a Colorado company.

Apart from the controller, the team has also engineered a special harness that can be integrated into a pinball machine's circuitry without overriding the machine's built-in buttons.

Customization and a Step Beyond Legal Requirements

Inclusive GameWerks is taking a step further by offering customized options to cater to individual needs, thus reinforcing their commitment to promoting inclusion. Their mission goes beyond merely adhering to the legal guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Their initiative is propelled by the belief that inclusivity is about wanting people to partake in activities, rather than just meeting legal standards.

The game-changing controllers are already making their presence felt in various locations, including breweries and medical facilities, underscoring the team's vision of a more inclusive gaming environment.