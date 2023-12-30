en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Toward Motherhood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:19 pm EST
Inbetweeners Star Emily Atack Announces Pregnancy, Shares Journey Toward Motherhood

Renowned actress Emily Atack, best known for her role in ‘The Inbetweeners’, has recently announced her pregnancy. The star, aged 34, shared her joy and apprehensions about embarking on the journey of motherhood. With her first child expected in April 2024, Atack is currently relishing her fifth month of pregnancy and has taken to social media to share her experiences with her followers.

‘Rollercoaster with a Hangover’: Emily’s Pregnancy Journey

In her announcement, Atack drew a humorous comparison between her mixed feelings of excitement, fear, joy, and hysteria and the sensations of riding a rollercoaster with a hangover. She also shared her newfound respect for her body as she navigates through the physical changes and prepares for motherhood.

Cravings and Metaphors: Baby’s Comfortable Growth

Atack’s announcement was rife with candid remarks and metaphors, implying that her baby is growing comfortably with cravings for peanut butter and jam sandwiches and chocolate buttons. These lighthearted revelations have resonated with her fans, eliciting a flurry of supportive messages on social media.

Preparing for Parenthood with Dr. Alistair Garner

Emily Atack is currently in a relationship with Dr. Alistair Garner, a nuclear scientist, who is also the father of the soon-to-be-born child. The couple has recently moved in together, setting up a nest for their imminent arrival. Garner, who has been supportive throughout, is equally thrilled about the new addition to their lives.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emily Atack Embraces Pregnancy: A Roller Coaster Journey to Motherhood

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Google to Settle $5 Billion Lawsuit Over Privacy Breach in 'Incognito' Mode

By Saboor Bayat

Eva Mendes' Delightful Exchange with Father Over Modern Slang Warms Hearts

By BNN Correspondents

Google Pixel Tablet's Identity Crisis: A Tale of Two Roles

By Wojciech Zylm

Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
Sign Language Takes Center Stage: NTVWeekendEdition Paves the Way for ...
heart comment 0
The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology

By María Alejandra Trujillo

The Future of Work: How Generative AI, Metaverse Meetings, and Personalized Chatbots are Transforming Workplace Technology
Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Eileen Dunne Reflects on Life Changes and Memorable Career Moments
Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Welcoming 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year Traditions
2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
37 seconds
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
41 seconds
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
56 seconds
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
6 mins
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
6 mins
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
7 mins
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
10 mins
Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
10 mins
Gary Neville Critiques Manchester United's Inconsistency after Nottingham Forest Defeat
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
11 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Indicates Willingness to Pardon Trump, Sparks GOP Debate
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app