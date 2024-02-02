Inaugural Round of UIM E1 World Championship Kicks Off in Jeddah

The inaugural round of the UIM E1 World Championship, the first-ever all-electric race-boat competition, is set to raise its curtain in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This event marks a significant milestone in sports, being the first major international competition to launch with gender equality, involving both men and women competitors simultaneously.

Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030

During a press conference, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman, President of the Saudi Watersports & Diving Federation (SWSDF), highlighted the championship's alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of environmental and energy sustainability. This event not only showcases the country's commitment to renewable energy and electric transportation but also reflects the long-term ambitions of the Saudi leadership.

Strategic Partnership with Aoki Racing

Prince Sultan expressed pride in the SWSDF's role as a key partner in the UIM E1 World Championship. He further discussed the strategic collaboration with Aoki Racing, a partnership that supports the Saudi team's participation and demonstrates the capabilities of Saudi youth in significant international sports events.

The Championship Commences

The championship, featuring 16 drivers from eight teams competing in electric RaceBird boats, is anticipated to begin on Friday and will span over two days. It will be globally broadcast, making its mark on the international stage. High-profile names like Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, and Sergio Perez lead the teams, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. This championship is in partnership with The Public Investment Fund (PIF), aiming to revolutionize racing on the water with all-electric raceboats and contribute to a sustainable future.