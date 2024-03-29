Inaugural Carl Webb Medal to Honor NRL Legend in Broncos-Cowboys Derby

In a touching tribute to the late Carl Webb, the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys will compete not just for victory but also for the inaugural Carl Webb Medal. The medal will be awarded to the man of the match in tonight's highly anticipated derby, marking a significant moment in NRL history and honoring Webb's courageous battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Legacy on and Off the Field

Carl Webb, remembered for his ferocious playing style and unwavering spirit, left an indelible mark in the hearts of fans and players alike. Having donned jerseys for both the Broncos and Cowboys, his legacy bridges the rivalry, making the awarding of the Carl Webb Medal an event of profound significance. Beyond commemorating Webb's contributions on the field, the match aims to rally support for the Carl Webb Foundation, dedicated to aiding those fighting MND, furthering Webb's fight off the field.

A Heartfelt Tribute

The decision to establish the Carl Webb Medal was met with widespread acclaim, symbolizing the NRL community's solidarity in confronting MND. Players from both teams have expressed their determination to honor Webb's memory, not only through their performance on the field but also through active participation in fundraising efforts. The medal serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience emblematic of Webb's character, inspiring players and fans alike.

Raising Awareness and Support

Aside from the on-field battle, tonight's game is a focal point for raising awareness and funds for MND research and support. The broader NRL community's engagement in this cause underscores the sport's commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by the disease. As the first recipient of the Carl Webb Medal takes the podium, it will symbolize hope and unity in the face of adversity, echoing Carl Webb's enduring legacy.

As the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys clash in a match filled with emotion and purpose, the introduction of the Carl Webb Medal adds a profound layer of significance. It's a poignant reminder of the sport's ability to unite people in celebration and remembrance, ensuring that Carl Webb's legacy continues to inspire and make an impact both on and off the rugby league field.