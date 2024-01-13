en English
Accidents

In Memory of James M. ‘Jim’ Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
In Memory of James M. ‘Jim’ Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska

James M. “Jim” Lewis, a stalwart of Madison, Nebraska, and a dedicated public servant, departed this life on January 10, 2024, at the age of 64. Known for his selflessness, generosity, and tireless dedication to his community, his passing has left a profound absence in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A Life of Service

Working for the City of Madison’s utilities department for over 44 years, Jim was more than just an employee. He was a pillar of the community, always going above and beyond to lend a helping hand. His commitment extended beyond his professional life as he served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, further exemplifying his spirit of service.

A Family Man

Jim, born on May 30, 1959, to Jesse and Mary Jane Lewis in Norfolk, was not just a public servant but also a loving husband and doting father. He married Jane Ray in 1981, and together they raised four daughters. The couple was blessed with ten grandchildren, all of whom brought immense joy to Jim’s life. His family was his pillar of strength and source of happiness, and he made sure to instill in them the values of hard work, empathy, and generosity.

An Outdoorsman at Heart

Beyond his community and family, Jim had a third love: the great outdoors. An enthusiastic outdoorsman, he found peace and solace in nature’s lap. His family plans to honor his memory by continuing his legacy of family dedication, community service, and a love for the outdoors.

Jim is survived by his wife Jane, their daughters, grandchildren, and siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan, in-laws, and brothers-in-law. His memory will forever be cherished by his family, friends, and the community he served so selflessly.

The funeral services for Jim will be held on January 17, 2024, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison, with Rev. Caitlin Bentzinger officiating. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The community can pay their respects during the visitation at the church on January 16. The arrangements are being overseen by Resseguie Funeral Home.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

