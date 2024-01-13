en English
BNN Newsroom

Impending Strike Threatens Ghana's Higher Education Sector

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Impending Strike Threatens Ghana’s Higher Education Sector

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the representative entity for university lecturers and academic staff in Ghana, has made public its intention to carry out a strike if the government does not meet their demands. The association’s ultimatum stems from ongoing discussions with the government over issues including conditions of service, remuneration, and funding for research.

Strike Threat Looms Over Negotiations

UTAG has set a deadline for the government to address their needs, post which, they plan to resort to industrial action to press for their demands. This impending strike threatens to disrupt academic activities across Ghanaian universities, thereby impacting students and the educational system as a whole.

Root of the Discontent

UTAG’s decision to threaten a strike is a demonstration of the ongoing tensions between academic staff and the government over educational policies and investment in higher education. The heart of the contentious negotiations revolves around base pay discussions based on market premiums, a factor that, if addressed, could lead to a reconsideration of the strike decision.

Failure of Prior Negotiations

In a previous meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), UTAG and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) walked out, citing the commission’s alleged bad faith and lackadaisical attitude towards discussions on critical aspects of their conditions of service.

The outcome of these negotiations and the government’s response to UTAG’s ultimatum remain uncertain. However, the looming threat of a strike underscores the significant challenges that Ghana’s higher education sector is currently grappling with.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

