Imo State University Lecturer Dismisses Protest Over Monarch's Absence

In a twist to the outcry regarding the absence of a traditional ruler in Nigeria, a prominent academic has voiced his dissent. Profalis Chukwudi Nwulu, a respected lecturer at Imo State University, has criticized a protest by a group known as the Concerned Citizens of Ochia Community against their traditional ruler, HRH Eze Ekwueme P. Ekwueme.

The Unseen Monarch

The crux of the protest lies in the perceived absence of the Eze from his duties for over two years. The protesters, notably from Umuokuzu village, have accused the Eze of absconding to America and neglecting his responsibilities. They also allege financial mismanagement, claiming that the Eze continues to issue directives to the local oil company and collect royalties, with no visible contribution towards community development.

The Council of Chiefs' Stance

Nwulu, however, presents a different narrative. He explained that the ruler had informed the Council of Chiefs and the Traditional Prime Minister about his need to travel abroad for health reasons. In his absence, the Council of Chiefs has been conducting regular meetings and decision-making sessions, ensuring the smooth functioning of the community.

The Imo State House Steps In

Unappeased by these explanations, the Concerned Citizens of Ochia Community took their grievances to the Imo State House of Assembly. Deputy Speaker Amara China Iwuanyanwu, on behalf of Speaker Chike Olemgbe, received them and directed them to submit their petitions to the House Committee on LGA and Chieftaincy Affairs for further investigation.

Nwulu has called the protest unreasonable, suggesting that any issues should be addressed through the Council of Chiefs. He believes that this approach would ensure a more harmonious resolution than the current public outcry. As the dust settles on this heated situation, the scope for meaningful dialogue is the need of the hour.