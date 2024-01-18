Immigration Department Introduces Online Services for Certificate Applications

In a significant step towards digital transformation, the Immigration Department has announced the initiation of online services for applications for the Certificate of Registered Particulars. This move allows individuals to apply and receive their certificates by post, thereby eliminating the need for in-person visits to a Registration of Persons Office. The Certificate of Registered Particulars is a crucial document that provides a record of the information contained in a person’s identity card, including name, address, date of birth, place of birth, marital status, and spouse’s name.

Efficient Digital Services

For the digital application process, applicants are required to register for an iAM Smart+ account and perform a digital signing with legal backing. The application fee remains unchanged, offering a choice for applicants to still apply through the existing method if they prefer. The Immigration Department has ensured that this online system doesn’t alter the existing process but adds a layer of convenience and efficiency.

Special Cases

Beyond ordinary circumstances, the Immigration Department may also issue this certificate for a deceased person under certain conditions. These include applications for a Certificate of Entitlement for the deceased’s child, burial arrangements, emigration, and estate administration. These special provisions underline the comprehensive approach the Immigration Department is taking in its services.

Accessible Across Platforms

The online application can be completed through the Immigration Department’s mobile app, its official website, or the GovHK website. This multi-platform approach ensures ease of access and convenience for all applicants. For more information, applicants can visit the Immigration Department’s website or contact them via phone, email, or fax.