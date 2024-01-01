IMD Forecasts Cold Wave Conditions in Northern India

As the calendar turned to 2024, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a chilled start to the year for several northern regions in India. The IMD’s weather alert indicates that parts of Punjab will endure cold days from January 2-4, while Haryana will face similar conditions from January 1-4. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will also be affected by the cold weather on January 1. The national capital, Delhi, and pockets of Punjab welcomed the new year with dense fog and chilly weather, with temperatures in Delhi recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Red Alert Issued

The IMD had issued a red alert for January 1 for Delhi, north Rajasthan, Bihar, North-West Madhya Pradesh, South Uttarakhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. This alert was prompted by the thick fog observed in satellite images. The red alert signifies severe weather conditions that could potentially disrupt everyday life. Additionally, the IMD issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh for January 1, signaling a need for residents to prepare for severe weather.

Cold Wave Conditions and Visibility Concerns

The northern regions of India are anticipated to experience temperatures ranging from 6-9 degrees Celsius. There is also the possibility of isolated light rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from January 1-3, caused by lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Dense fog, in conjunction with the cold weather, has led to significant visibility issues, with measures dropping to 200 meters or less in several places, causing delays in train and flight operations.

Impact on Daily Life

Snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, further intensifying the cold wave conditions. Cities like Chandigarh are already experiencing severe cold day conditions with the maximum temperature dropping to 12.4°C, which is 7.4 degrees below normal. As a result of these adverse weather conditions and low visibility, flights were cancelled and rescheduled at various airports, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. The recent significant fall in day temperatures and rise in night temperatures since Christmas has amplified the cold wave conditions, impacting daily life in these regions.