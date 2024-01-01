en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

IMD Forecasts Cold Wave Conditions in Northern India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
IMD Forecasts Cold Wave Conditions in Northern India

As the calendar turned to 2024, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a chilled start to the year for several northern regions in India. The IMD’s weather alert indicates that parts of Punjab will endure cold days from January 2-4, while Haryana will face similar conditions from January 1-4. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will also be affected by the cold weather on January 1. The national capital, Delhi, and pockets of Punjab welcomed the new year with dense fog and chilly weather, with temperatures in Delhi recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Red Alert Issued

The IMD had issued a red alert for January 1 for Delhi, north Rajasthan, Bihar, North-West Madhya Pradesh, South Uttarakhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. This alert was prompted by the thick fog observed in satellite images. The red alert signifies severe weather conditions that could potentially disrupt everyday life. Additionally, the IMD issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh for January 1, signaling a need for residents to prepare for severe weather.

Cold Wave Conditions and Visibility Concerns

The northern regions of India are anticipated to experience temperatures ranging from 6-9 degrees Celsius. There is also the possibility of isolated light rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from January 1-3, caused by lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Dense fog, in conjunction with the cold weather, has led to significant visibility issues, with measures dropping to 200 meters or less in several places, causing delays in train and flight operations.

Impact on Daily Life

Snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, further intensifying the cold wave conditions. Cities like Chandigarh are already experiencing severe cold day conditions with the maximum temperature dropping to 12.4°C, which is 7.4 degrees below normal. As a result of these adverse weather conditions and low visibility, flights were cancelled and rescheduled at various airports, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. The recent significant fall in day temperatures and rise in night temperatures since Christmas has amplified the cold wave conditions, impacting daily life in these regions.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bioglitter: A Sustainable Alternative to Microplastic Glitter

By Nitish Verma

The Rise of 'Global South': A Symbol of Collective Identity in the Modern World

By Olalekan Adigun

Gardening in 2024: Embracing Growth, Order, and Tranquility

By Rizwan Shah

WhatsApp Ushers in 2024 with Innovative New Year Greetings

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

InfoQ Trends Report Highlights Importance of Policy as Code in Softwar ...
@BNN Newsroom · 55 mins
InfoQ Trends Report Highlights Importance of Policy as Code in Softwar ...
heart comment 0
Channel Islands’ Distinguished Figures Honored, Major Development Approved in St Helier

By Wojciech Zylm

Channel Islands' Distinguished Figures Honored, Major Development Approved in St Helier
Decoding Home Entertainment: A Deep Dive into 4K UHD Blu-ray Players and TV Sizes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Decoding Home Entertainment: A Deep Dive into 4K UHD Blu-ray Players and TV Sizes
Channel Islanders Honoured in New Year’s Honours List

By Waqas Arain

Channel Islanders Honoured in New Year's Honours List
Pope Francis Rings in 2023: Christian Gratitude, Hope, and a Call for Rome

By BNN Correspondents

Pope Francis Rings in 2023: Christian Gratitude, Hope, and a Call for Rome
Latest Headlines
World News
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
19 seconds
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme
2 mins
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
3 mins
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
3 mins
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control
3 mins
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control
Chicago Bears Conclude 2023 with a Spirited Victory over the Atlanta Falcons
3 mins
Chicago Bears Conclude 2023 with a Spirited Victory over the Atlanta Falcons
Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections
3 mins
Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Address
3 mins
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Address
Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons: A Resurgence Symbolized
3 mins
Chicago Bears Triumph Over Atlanta Falcons: A Resurgence Symbolized
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
23 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
56 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
1 hour
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
9 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app