en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Illuminati Tops List of Most Viewed Conspiracy Theories on Wikipedia

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Illuminati Tops List of Most Viewed Conspiracy Theories on Wikipedia

In an era where truth often competes with fiction, fascinating nuggets of speculation continue to captivate the public’s curiosity. Recent data analysis of Wikipedia page views reveals that the Illuminati conspiracy theory has seized the throne as the most viewed over the past year, capturing the attention of over three million viewers.

The Lure of the Illuminati

Originating from a secret society, the Illuminati, founded in the 18th century, has been resurrected in the minds of conspiracy theorists who believe the organization is still in operation, orchestrating clandestine operations with an ultimate aim of global domination. This enigmatic concept has pulled in a hefty number of page views, surpassing three million in the past year alone.

The 27 Club and Area 51: More Than Mere Speculation?

Not far behind in the realm of popularity is the 27 Club, a term that refers to a roster of celebrities who met their untimely demise at the tender age of 27. Despite scientific research debunking the theory of an increased death rate at this age among celebrities, the cultural phenomenon has nevertheless garnered nearly three million views. Area 51, a highly classified US Air Force facility in Nevada, infamous for its UFO and extraterrestrial-related conspiracies, follows closely with approximately 1.7 million views, its secretive nature fueling endless conjecture about clandestine government activities.

Unresolved Murders: A Breeding Ground for Theories

Other conspiracy theories that have made their mark include those related to the high-profile assassination of John Lennon, suggesting possible CIA involvement, and the notion that JonBenet Ramsey, a child tragically murdered in 1996, may still be alive. Such unresolved cases have provided fertile ground for the sprouting of numerous theories, which persist and evolve with the passage of time, reflected in the high number of Wikipedia page views each topic receives.

Thus, the allure of conspiracy theories, whether based on secret societies, celebrity death patterns, top-secret military bases, or unresolved murders, remains undiminished, as their steady stream of Wikipedia page views clearly indicates. As we venture further into the information age, the line between fact and fiction continues to blur, leaving us ever more entangled in the complex web of conspiracy theories.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Germany's Federal Network Agency Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity for 2024
In a significant move towards advancing renewable energy, Germany’s Federal Network Agency has declared its intention to allocate a substantial amount of clean energy capacity in 2024. The agency’s primary aim is to augment the nation’s rooftop solar and onshore wind energy production. The first tenders of the year are set to allocate 263.2 megawatts
Germany's Federal Network Agency Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity for 2024
Biden's Reelection Campaign Draws Impressive $97 Million in Contributions
23 mins ago
Biden's Reelection Campaign Draws Impressive $97 Million in Contributions
Mitigating Gentrification: A Conversation with Coach Lee Davenport and Bestselling Authors Richard and Leah Rothstein
45 mins ago
Mitigating Gentrification: A Conversation with Coach Lee Davenport and Bestselling Authors Richard and Leah Rothstein
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
5 seconds ago
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme
6 seconds ago
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme
Dylan's Inheritance: Dave Ramsey's Advice on Estate Management
10 mins ago
Dylan's Inheritance: Dave Ramsey's Advice on Estate Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
13 seconds
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
19 seconds
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
21 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
29 seconds
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
4 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
5 mins
Biden Administration Taps Controversial SPLC for Domestic Terrorism Strategy
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
35 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app