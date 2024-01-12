en English
BNN Newsroom

Illinois Shatters Cannabis Sales Record with $1.6 Billion in 2023

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Illinois Shatters Cannabis Sales Record with $1.6 Billion in 2023

Illinois continues to set the bar high in the cannabis industry, as 2023 marked a year of record-breaking sales. The state reported over $1.6 billion in cannabis sales, a 15% increase compared to the preceding year. This substantial figure translates into the sale of a staggering 42,124,741 cannabis items across various dispensaries throughout the state. The month of December stood out as the highest grossing period, with sales nearing a remarkable $154 million.

Unprecedented Growth Amidst Efforts for Inclusivity

The consistent rise in cannabis sales in Illinois is a testament to the concerted efforts of the Pritzker Administration, lawmakers, and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to foster an accessible and inclusive cannabis market. The industry boom is not just about numbers – it’s about the people and communities who benefit from a more inclusive industry. The Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), Mario Treto Jr., has expressed pride in the simplified application process that has been developed to foster a more inclusive cannabis industry.

Reinvestment and Expansion

One of the most significant aspects of the industry’s success is how the revenue is utilized. The cannabis sales tax revenue, amounting to $417.6 million, is earmarked for programs in underprivileged and violent neighborhoods, substance abuse education and treatment, and policing. This strategic reinvestment is part of the state’s broader commitment to social equity and community development.

Illinois Sets the Standard

Currently, Illinois boasts 177 adult-use cannabis dispensaries, and is considered to have one of the most equitable industries in the nation. The success of the industry is seen not just in the soaring sales figures, but also in the state’s commitment to fostering an industry that is accessible and inclusive. The state’s success sends a powerful message to other states and nations on how to responsibly and equitably manage the growing cannabis market.

BNN Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

