Illinois Realtors Campaign Against Proposed Homelessness Tax Hike

Illinois Realtors, a prominent real estate trade organization, is gearing up to invest nearly one million dollars in a campaign against the proposed Bring Chicago Home ordinance. This ordinance seeks to introduce an additional tax on real estate transactions involving properties priced over one million dollars in Chicago.

Impact of the Proposed Tax

The additional revenue garnered from this proposed tax hike is forecasted to surpass 100 million dollars annually. The earmarked use for these funds is to address the rising homelessness crisis within the city. The ordinance is slated for decision by the voters of Chicago in an upcoming voting event scheduled for March 19th.

A Stance Against the Proposal

Jeff Baker, the CEO of Illinois Realtors, has been vocal about his opposition to the proposed ordinance. Gracing an appearance on WGN News at 4pm, he expressed his views concerning the potential impact of the surcharge. Baker contends that the additional real estate tax would be detrimental to the city. The group's strategy to counter the proposal includes a digital ad campaign, direct mail, media outreach, and get-out-the-vote fieldwork.

Targeting High-Value Transactions

The campaign spearheaded by Illinois Realtors is primarily targeting transactions valued at $1 million or more. This would impact both residential and commercial property sales within the city. The campaign stands separate from the expenditure by an independent committee also voicing opposition against the proposal.