Illinois Launches Energy Efficiency Upgrade Program for Independent Grocers

Independent grocers in Illinois are set to become more energy-efficient, thanks to a state-supported program that forms part of the Illinois Grocery Initiative. This initiative was passed by Governor J.B. Pritzker last year and it has earmarked $3.5 million for the Equipment Upgrades Program. This program, the first segment of the initiative, is designed to help grocers replace outdated equipment, thereby avoiding costly repairs.

Focus on Local Grocers and Green Infrastructure

Reiterating the importance of local grocery stores in ensuring food-secure and healthy communities, Governor Pritzker stated that the grant program is aimed at bolstering their stability. It also seeks to promote access to fresh food and contribute to the development of greener infrastructure. The grant program has been championed by State Senator Doris Turner, who believes that it will stimulate economic development and address food insecurity in her district.

Eligibility and Application Process

Eligible upgrades under the program include HVAC systems, refrigeration units, freezers, and lighting systems that promise significant energy savings. The grants range from $25,000 to $250,000 and require a 1:3 financial match from applicants. To qualify, grocery stores must be independently owned, operate a maximum of four stores, and have fewer than 500 employees. Priority will be given to those located in USDA-defined food deserts.

The deadline for applications is March 25, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is organizing webinars to guide applicants through the process. Further information is available on the DCEO website.

The Role of the University of Illinois Extension

The University of Illinois Extension has played a key role in the Equipment Upgrades Program, helping to highlight the struggles of rural grocery stores. These stores face stiff competition from big box stores and are hampered by high energy costs. The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association initially opposed the program but, after an amendment was made to include non-traditional grocery stores, it has since adopted a neutral stance.

This initiative is part of a larger push towards greener and more sustainable practices in Illinois, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of the state while simultaneously addressing food insecurity and economic inequality.