Illinois Equestrian Property Connected to Horse Racing Royalty Listed for Sale

A slice of Illinois’ equestrian history is up for grabs as a 68-acre horse racing property in Crete, boasting a large track, an 85-stall barn, and a therapeutic swimming pool for horses, is listed for sale. The sprawling property, priced at $1,299,000, represents a unique opportunity for potential buyers interested in breathing new life into the local horse racing industry or those who wish to privately own a distinctive equestrian facility. However, the property’s allure extends beyond its physical features, reaching into the heart of Chicago’s horse racing royalty.

Family Ties to the Track

The real estate broker handling the listing, Nick Oosting of McColly Bennett Real Estate, is no stranger to the horse racing world. His father, Michael Oosting, is a celebrated harness racehorse driver, considered horse racing royalty in Chicago. Over his illustrious career, the elder Oosting has clinched the title of driver of the year for Balmoral Park multiple times, chalked up more than 7,000 wins, and steered victors amassing over $48 million. The property’s sale isn’t Nick Oosting’s first foray into the world of selling historic horse racing real estate either. He had previously brokered the sale of Balmoral Park, a storied race track in the state that ceased operations in 2015.

Potential Awaits in Crete

This expansive property in Crete does not include a residence, but it still has plenty to offer. With its extensive horse care and training facilities, it’s well-positioned to attract buyers looking to make significant contributions to the local equestrian landscape. However, Oosting is not just selling the property’s present; he’s also marketing its potential. Currently, due to state gambling laws, a racing-casino can’t be built on the property. But should these laws change—which is a possibility—this could greatly increase the property’s value.

Revitalizing the Local Horse Racing Industry

Through the sale of this property, Oosting hopes to attract buyers who could help rejuvenate the local horse racing industry. This industry, once a thriving part of Illinois’ sports and entertainment scene, has faced its share of challenges over the years. The sale of this property could potentially herald a new era for horse racing in the region, particularly if state gambling laws evolve to permit the construction of a racing-casino in Will County, where the track is located.