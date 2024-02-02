Igor Luković Joins the Panel of Judges for 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards

The wine world is buzzing with the announcement of Igor Luković as a judge for the esteemed 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). A towering figure in the wine industry, Luković hails from Serbia and brings to the table an impressive career that spans over two decades. His myriad roles as a wine critic, writer, journalist, and certified sommelier have, over the years, shaped him into a refined connoisseur of fine wines and an influential voice in the sector.

Unmatched Expertise and Influence

Luković's journey in the wine industry took off in 2003, and his path since then has been marked by a series of distinguished accomplishments. His editorial leadership at the "Vino & Fino" magazine and his prolific contributions to various other wine media have elevated his status as a trusted authority in the wine domain.

Leading the Charge in Wine Education and Events

Furthermore, Luković's commitment to propagating knowledge about wines is evident in his active involvement in wine education, training, and consulting. As one of the founders of the Wine Identity initiative, his efforts have been pivotal in orchestrating wine events across Serbia and neighboring countries, thereby fostering a vibrant wine culture.

A Leader in the Sommelier Community

Adding to his credentials is his leadership tenure as President of the Sommelier Association of Vojvodina and CEO of the Serbian Sommelier Association. These roles have allowed him to contribute significantly to the sommelier fraternity, reinforcing his standing as a leading luminary in the field.

The DWWA, recognized as one of the most prestigious wine competitions globally, will undoubtedly benefit from Luković's extensive judging experience at international wine competitions. His appointment as a judge for the 2024 awards reaffirms his expertise and suitability for the role.