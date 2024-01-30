IGNSS 2024: Celebrating 50 Years of GNSS and Navigating the Future

The International IGNSS Association (IGNSS) conference, a landmark event celebrating 50 years of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and envisioning the path for the next half-century, is all set to take place from February 7 to 9, 2024, at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. The conference will serve as a platform for experts, policy makers, and emerging leaders in GNSS technology, products, and services to examine the latest advances, present groundbreaking research, and deliberate on policy, market development, and infrastructure.

Technical Sessions and US Perspectives on PNT

IGNSS 2024 promises a plethora of technical sessions, with a special focus on Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). A significant highlight will be the concurrent meeting of the US Civil GPS Service Interface Committee International Information Subcommittee (CPSIC IIS), offering a unique US perspective on PNT.

Focus on Space and Updates from Positioning Australia

Space applications of PNT will receive special attention at the conference, with a keynote address dedicated to discussing advancements in this field. The Positioning Australia team will present updates on various activities and services, including SouthPAN, Ginan Analysis Software, and the National Positioning Infrastructure, offering insights into the nation's positioning capabilities.

Service Providers: GPS, Galileo, and QZSS

Major service providers such as GPS, Galileo, and QZSS will be participating in the Service Provider Session, sharing the latest developments in their programs and providing a comprehensive overview of the current state of GNSS services.

A Keynote by the 'Chief Architect of GPS'

A highlight of the conference will be the opening keynote by Dr. Bradford Parkinson, known as the 'Chief Architect of GPS'. He will address the audience via video link, shedding light on the challenges faced during the early days of GPS development and offering a unique perspective on the journey of this revolutionary technology.

For those interested in attending, the full IGNSS 2024 program is accessible online, with details on registration and accommodation also available.