IDMNC Convocation, IRD Raids and Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA: A Week of Significant Developments

The IDM Nations Campus International (IDMNC) recently celebrated its annual convocation ceremony at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, marking a momentous occasion for the institution and its new graduates. This event, however, was tinged with a note of solemnity as a separate occasion witnessed a moment of silence for hundreds of books lost in a private library fire in 2022. The incident seemed to hold a personal significance for the President, hinting at a deeper connection.

In another recent development, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has initiated a series of enforcement raids on businesses operating within Colombo. The department sought police aid to confiscate essential documents and computer hardware from companies suspected of financial irregularities or non-compliance with prevailing tax laws.

On the trade front, a significant bilateral development is unfolding. Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Sri Lanka's Trade Minister, Nalin Fernando, are gearing up to sign a free trade agreement between their respective nations. The agreement, due for signing in February, is expected to bolster economic cooperation and trade ties between the two countries.

The Attorney General has given the green light to the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Sri Lanka and Thailand. The proposal and subsequent proceedings were discussed in a Cabinet of Ministers meeting. After nine rounds of negotiations, a comprehensive 14-chapter draft FTA was prepared to enhance trade and investment while ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations. Thailand's Prime Minister is slated to officially sign the FTA during his scheduled visit to Sri Lanka next month.

The bilateral trade value between Thailand and Sri Lanka during the first ten months of 2023 reached $320.37 million. Thailand exported goods worth $213.49 million while importing goods valued at $106.88 million from Sri Lanka. The forthcoming FTA, set to be signed on February 3, seeks to elevate the bilateral trade volume to over US$ 1.5 billion.