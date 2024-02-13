Idina Menzel Stars in 'Redwood': A Musical Journey of Self-Discovery and Resilience

Broadway royalty, Idina Menzel, graces the La Jolla Playhouse stage in the world premiere of "Redwood," a musical that whispers tales of self-discovery and resilience. Debuting today, February 13, 2024, the show runs until March 31, promising a transformative journey for both the audience and the lead character, Jesse.

The Forest Beckons

In "Redwood," Menzel portrays Jesse, a high-powered businesswoman who abandons her fast-paced life to seek solace in the ancient redwood forests of Northern California. Directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, this captivating musical features an uplifting score from Kate Diaz, with lyrics by Landau and Diaz.

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Menzel in the world-premiere cast are De'Adre Aziza, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Michael Park, and Zachary Noah Piser. Each brings their unique talents to the stage, breathing life into a story that explores the depths of human fortitude and the healing power of nature.

A Soaring Score and Unforgettable Lyrics

The music of "Redwood" echoes the majesty of the towering trees and the emotional growth of the characters. Diaz's melodies weave seamlessly with Landau's lyrics, painting a vivid picture of Jesse's journey towards self-discovery.

As the final notes of "Redwood" resonate through the La Jolla Playhouse, audiences will leave with a renewed appreciation for the resilience of the human spirit and the awe-inspiring beauty of nature. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this unforgettable musical, as it runs from February 13 to March 31, 2024.

