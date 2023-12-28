IDF’s 36th Division Makes Strategic Foray into Central Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) 36th Division has made a strategic foray into the central part of the Gaza Strip, a move that has drawn the attention of military observers. Spearheaded by the division’s commander, Dado Bar Khalifa, the troops have expanded their ground campaign into urban refugee camps, continuing their fight in southern Khan Yunis while making a significant push into the core areas of the Palestinian enclave.

IDF’s Operation and Casualties

The IDF has continued its fight against Hamas, launching attacks on terror infrastructure in the al-Bureij camp, where they located a tunnel shaft leading to a broad underground route and a Hamas training complex filled with weapons. The battle has not been without costs. Three soldiers have fallen in the line of duty: Sgt. First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, Cpt. (res.) Neriya Zisk, and Maj. Dvir David Fima, increasing the toll of troops lost since the start of the ground offensive to 167.

Impact on Gaza

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization raises alarm over the increasing desperation and acute hunger throughout war-torn Gaza. The IDF’s expansion of its campaign, along with attacks on Hamas terrorists in various parts of Gaza, including urban buildings, weapons warehouses, and naval targets, have further intensified the situation. The IDF has also located and destroyed three tunnel shafts in the area of Gaza City’s Rantisi Children’s Hospital, signifying a significant blow to Hamas’ underground operations.

The Role of Advanced Technology

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit to the IDF Intelligence Unit 9900 at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, emphasized the use of advanced technology to ramp up the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF highlighted this technological prowess in a released video showing IDF armored vehicles entering the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The entry of the IDF into Gaza has raised concerns about potential escalations or security incidents. The situation is fluid, and the implications on regional security and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict remain to be seen. The IDF’s 36th Division’s ground campaign and the strategic battles against Hamas continue to evolve, offering a fresh perspective on the longstanding conflict.